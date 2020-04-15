DMV Extends All Expiring Driver Licenses

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver licenses expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Licenses for drivers younger than 70 that expire between March and May 2020 are now valid through May 31, 2020.

All commercial driver licenses, endorsements and certificates expiring between March and June 2020 are now valid through June 30, 2020, aligning with a recent emergency declaration from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The extension does not include medical certificates for commercial drivers, which requires additional administrative actions scheduled in the near future.

The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the extensions. Californians with a suspended license are not eligible.

The DMV continues to review and process online renewals, and encourages drivers who are eligible to renew their license online to do so.

The extensions require no individual action on the part of drivers. These drivers will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail. As an option, these drivers can request a free temporary paper extension online through DMV’s Virtual Field Office to document their extension.

The temporary extensions are in addition to other steps the DMV announced earlier this month to help Californians with expiring licenses.