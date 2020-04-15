New Business Support Hotline Debuts for Palm Desert

The City of Palm Desert announced the debut of a new Business Support Hotline as part of a suite of municipal services designed to provide resources and information to the City’s business community.

The hotline number is (760)776-6362.

By calling this number you can be put in touch with an expert from the City’s Economic Development Department who can assist businesses with questions including how to access Federal, State, and County loans, grants and other resources. In addition to the hotline, businesses seeking information and support from the city can also send an email to bizsupport@cityofpalmdesert.org.

Palm Desert Mayor, Gina Nestande, said the new Business Support Hotline is part of the City’s strategic efforts to prepare for and expedite a relaunch of the local economy as soon as it is deemed safe in accordance with state and county guidelines.

“Palm Desert has always been a business friendly community and that tradition and commitment to

our businesses is more important now than ever before,” said Mayor Nestande. “As we practice social distancing and take other steps to protect our physical health, we are also taking steps to protect our community’s economic well-being and we know that our businesses and workers are a vital part of that.”

Although Palm Desert City Hall is closed, the City has continued to provide business support and

retention services as well as other vital services including police and fire protection, code compliance, planning, building and safety, public works, and other services including permitting and inspections.

Development applications, resubmissions, and permit requests can be made electronically to the

City’s Building & Safety, Community Development, and Public Works departments.

These departments as well as resources for businesses along with helpful information about how the

public can protect themselves and their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic is available by

clicking the red banner at the top of every page on the City’s website – CityofPalmDesert.org.