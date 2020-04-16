East Valley Pharmacies Struggle with Demand

As pharmacy staff are scrambling to prepare scripts for patients, their concern is the high demand for prescription and over-the-counter drugs. The system is backlogged and patients are having to wait longer for medication.

Susy Del Toro, who is a pharmacist at the store, has had to close it during lunch hours to give employers some back-time.

“Tremendously busy,with vitamins and anything that has to do with the flu or any type of cold,” Said Del Toro.

Many Hispanic people in Coachella rely on Mexican remedies, those shelves are also bare. Employees of this pharmacy claim they’ve been low on products like this mexican tea during the coronavirus pandemic.

“A big increase if you can see we are waiting for our shipment. Vitamins is a big increase for them, tea is a big increase for them too, we’ve gotten quite a lot of calls for that,” said Del Toro

Even if customers don’t find what they’re looking for, they don’t leave empty handed. The owner is giving out free protective gear and hand sanitizer.

Del Toro said, “We provide the gloves, hand sanitizer and masks for all of our customers.”

Pharmacists are running low on protective gear. they tend to be less of a priority than front line medical providers, according to the American Society of Health System Pharmacist but they’re still working with the public and exposing themselves daily.

The owner of the local pharmacy,Chandra Pantel, has realized the risk and said,“My family is scared for me,but I don’t feel too scared because I feel we’ve taken precautions.”

In the meantime the shop is offering free delivery service — doing their part to help people in the eastern valley who are staying home.