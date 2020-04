NBCares Silver Linings: Lucie Arnaz

Lucie Arnaz has traveled the world singing, dancing and bringing her enormous talents to millions of adoring fans. Now she calls our beautiful desert her home. During this dire pandemic she decided to turn her talents into helping the Coachella Valley, and more specifically the CV Mask Project. She sat down with our very own Sandie Newton. This is her NBCares, Silver Lining.