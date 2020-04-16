Almost 30,000 People have been Tested in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 159 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 2,264 cases. Five new deaths were reported, bringing the county total to 59. Recoveries have almost reached 500 with 56 new recoveries reported bringing the county total to 472.

County health officials also reported that 207 of the confirmed cases are hospitalized, with 70 of them in the ICU. They also say that the county has tested 29,571 people.

Although the county’s COVID-19 growth rate is keeping pace with predictions, with other parts of the nation documenting a decline in the rise of case counts, there’s a chance the county’s rate of increase might soften in the next several weeks, local health officials said.

“Many of you in the small-business community are losing tremendous amounts of money while we’re keeping the community safe,” Riverside University Health System Dr. Michael Mesisca said Friday during a media briefing livestreamed from the County Administrative Center in Riverside.

“We hope to see some progress, but our modeling is still playing out,” he said. “We hear of other places where the positive (infection) rates are coming down, such as New York. We hope to see that here.”

Mesisca said the so-called “doubling rate,” in which COVID-19 cases increase 100% every five days, is proving accurate countywide, and he maintained the county’s position that a “surge” may yet max out the available hospital bed capacity — roughly 1,500 beds — before the end of the month. However, the doctor stressed that “a million small decisions” by residents would save lives and help arrest the spread of the virus.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Victor Manuel Perez was vehement about the need for ongoing precautions by the public, but stressed that he was aware of the need to “get people back to work.”

“We’re all in this together, and there’s nothing more we want than to make sure we’re taking care of the public health of our communities. We need to do our part,” Perez said. “We want to get people back to work. We’re not at peak yet. The numbers are still growing. We will get you back to work, and we will get there soon.”

Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari told reporters that about 18,000 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, though that figure does not incorporate private testing at doctors’ offices and other locations.

The country-wide Shelter in Place order is in effect till April 30th, as directed by President Trump. As well as a mandatory cover your face order issued by Riverside County Public Health Officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 4/16/20 with new numbers.