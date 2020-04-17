California to process small business insurance claims

The typically bustling Pastry Swan Bakery is facing a new reality.

“We’ve kind of switched from more of the bakery type stuff to hitting the food because we know people still need to eat,” said owner Deborah Quinn.

Her staff now creates meals for hospital workers that are rich in antioxidants and vitamins.

But, the bakery is still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

“March through May is our wedding season so with all the cancellations, we feel bad for the brides, but it’s we’re all going to struggle through,” said Quinn.

The company applied for a small business loan, but the SBA’s disaster relief program ran out of money.

No many companies are reporting their insurance claims over COVID-19 are being denied.

“99 percent of these companies have exclusions for viruses or things of that nature. They may get their premiums back but I don’t see any income from insurance companies,” said Dennis Vanburskirk with Ascend Insurane Agency in Palm Desert.

But today, local chambers took part in a call with California’s Insurance Commissioner who said the process is changing.

“Commissioner Lara has directed our insurance commissioner to process claims, now is the time to start filing those claims and start having those conversations, maybe again or for the first time with your insurance companies,” said Katie Stice with the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

If your claim still isn’t covered, Stice says chambers have also created a ‘Save Small Business Coalition’ to help out.

“We’re also looking at possibly putting together a business continuity fund which would be like the 9/11 fund and business of all sizes would have access because we’ve got to make room for businesses to reopen,” said.

All in an effort to keep places like Pastry Swan operating.

“We used to have eight employees we’re down to just a few and we’re hoping to get busier and bring them back,” said Quinn.

To support local businesses like Pastry Swan you can call (760) 202-1213 to order a $12 healthy meal for a front line worker.