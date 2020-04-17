Essentials Drive Kicks Off at Westfield in Palm Desert

The Westfield Shopping Center Company has launched a nationwide campaign partnering with nonprofit organizations to make impactful donations to communities in need.

NBC Palm Springs was at the essentials drive here in Palm Desert where they are partnering with Martha’s Village and Kitchen and asking the community for help. They are making it easy for people to help out with donations, one can simply drive-up, roll down their window and place items in a bin.

In an effort that has expanded nation-wide, Westfield shopping center is hosting a three-day essentials drive to help vulnerable populations in Coachella Valley.

“Yes there is a need for food, but a lot of people are kind of overlooking the other basic needs and family essentials that families are kind of in great need,” said Jacob Garcia, Development Officer with Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

People are being asked to donate items such as diapers, formula, toiletries, books, toys and more.

“These items are going to be taken, collected and divided by category, were going to sanitize them and we’re going to offer them to our families in need and organize them in our emergency pantry which is offered to the public,” added Garcia.

Martha’s Village is asking people to refrain from donating used items like stuffed animals for sanitation purposes.

“I brought mostly for young children. you know, outside toys, books, that kind of thing. and so this was just something that I could do, it makes me feel good,” said Karen Mcdonald, resident of Indian Wells.

Stuft Pizza is also offering people a kind incentive for their donations.

“We’re right here next to stuff pizza and they’re kindly offering 20% coupon for curbside take-out,” added Garcia.

Organizers also want to point out, that most exits are blocked going in and out of the shopping center, so you are asked to use the entrance off Highway 111.

Friday is the first day of the essentials drive, but it will run through the rest of the weekend continuing on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and resources you can visit https://marthasvillage.org/.