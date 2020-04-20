Restaurant chains receive SBA loans, local companies in need

The staff at Dringk Eatery and Bar is working to stay open during an uncertain time.

“The bottom line is our sales are down, expenses are there and overhead still remains. It’s a real change for businesses and restaurants like mine,” said Kurt Gardner, owner of Dringk.

Gardner applied for the PPP and EIDL small business disaster loans, but didn’t receive any funds before the program ran out.

“Big public trading companies that really have hundreds of millions of dollars in equity are getting 10 million dollar loans, where a guy like myself with a family of five and a little restaurant in Rancho Mirage isn’t getting any money,” said Gardner.

Gardner is referencing the 40 million dollar total allotted to Ruth’s Chris, Shake Shack and Potbelly.

The companies are eligible to apply due to their size per location, but even banks are confused by their loans.

“I’m not sure exactly what they’re putting on their applications to get that funding, I mean the intent of the program is to be for companies that have 500 employees or less,” said Jake Wuest, president of FirstBank in Palm Desert.

Now the Shake Shack CEO says they’re returning the money they were lent.

“We started to hear these stories that the very people of the small businesses, our friends who own small restaurants, couldn’t get access to this capital. They were in line or their banks couldn’t get it down and it doesn’t seem right to us,” said Randy Garutti, Shack Shack CEO.

Experts advice applicants to stay ready if more funds are approved.

“Continue to stay educated because things are changing every day like requirements as far what the SBA needs. Keep having ongoing conversations with your banks, accounts, attorneys,” said Wuest.

But for some, the wait may be too long.

“It’s a plea to whomever listens that small business needs help. Small business needs federal assistance right now. We pay taxes, we do a lot for the communities and now is the time we need help to survive,” said Gardner.