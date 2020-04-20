Riverside County Allows Outdoor Activities to Reopen with Restrictions, Including Golf Courses

Riverside County Health officials announce that private and public golf courses will be allowed to reopen with certain restrictions under a new revised order.

The county further clarified that parks and trails remain open, including parking lots, along with activities like tennis, hiking, biking and equestrian activities.

Outdoor activities that remain prohibited include the use of picnic tables, playgrounds, team sports or other similar public events and gatherings.

The order was signed by Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Public Health officer, and George Johnson, director of emergency services for the county and is in effect as of Monday, April 20th.

“Play is being cautiously reopened for observation,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer.

The initial order was issued as part of the county’s fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), which has infected nearly 3,000 people in Riverside County and caused 85 deaths as of Monday.

“After consulting with public health officials and local leadership, we have made modifications for golf and other forms of recreational activity, such as use of parks, trails and outdoor areas for hiking, biking, pickleball and tennis to resume,” said Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “With proper safety guidelines, our residents can benefit from healthy activities that promote physical exercise, wellness and behavioral health so long as physical distancing is practiced. We will continue to listen and base decisions on thorough review, best practices, data and science.”

Some of the restrictions include:

–Play shall be limited to foursomes that will be required to observe social distancing (six feet separation between players at all times).

–No caddies.

–No large gatherings, including fundraisers or tournaments, will be permitted before June 20, 2020.

–Face coverings, such as scarves, bandanas and neck gaiters, shall be worn by players and workers.

–No in-person dining will be allowed at clubhouses.

“Golf is an iconic part of our destination, our history and our economy,” said Scott White, chief operating officer for the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We sincerely appreciate the news that golf will be reopened to allow our residents the opportunity to return to the sport they love. It is imperative that we follow the orders outlined and not allow the coronavirus to return to the previous levels. We will continue to work with Riverside County with the goal to help reopen more tourism related businesses.”