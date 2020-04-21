Baseball Fans File Lawsuit Against MLB After Not Receiving Ticket Refunds

Two baseball fans filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles Monday against Major League Baseball, its teams and ticket resellers, seeking refunds for tickets purchased for games not played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The suit’s defendants also include StubHub and Ticketmaster

The plaintiffs are seeking class action status for the suit.

“During an unprecedented crisis, while so many businesses have provided refunds for services that can’t be fulfilled, it remains notable that baseball — America’s pastime — is forcing fans to take the loss on ticket sales,” said Glenn Phillips, a partner with the New York-based law firm Milberg Phillips Grossman LLP, which represents the plaintiffs.

“Millions of Americans are out of work right now and need access to the funds wrongfully withheld by MLB, MLB teams, and ticket merchants.”

There was no immediate response to an email sent late Monday night to Pat Courtney, Major League Baseball’s chief communications officer, seeking comment.

MLB delayed the planned March 26 start to the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new start date has not been announced.