L.A. Chargers Unveil New Uniforms for 2020

The Los Angeles Chargers unveiled new uniforms for the team’s first season in its new SoFi Stadium home.

The uniforms include six combinations of the team’s traditional colors of Powder Blue, Sunshine Gold, White, Royal Blue and Navy: two home versions, two road versions, and two “color rush” editions.

The team’s iconic bolt logo also got a little bigger.

the best got better. pic.twitter.com/UTXPM8yYvI — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020

“Quintessentially Southern California, the Chargers are relaunching what is very much an aspirational brand,” a team statement said. “Drawing inspiration from California in the 1960s, we set up shop with Nike and the NFL to modify a classic. Staying true to Powder Blue and Sunshine Gold, we brought both colors to the forefront of the uniforms as a reflection of our diverse, outdoor culture. Whether it’s a Sunday cruising down the Venice Boardwalk or taking in the sights and sounds at the Olvera Street Marketplace, there’s an unmistakable energy that’s unique to Los Angeles. And while it’s not easy to reflect a vibe in uniforms, we set out to do just that with a bold, vibrant, and electric update that pays tribute to our AFL roots.”

For more, fans can visit chargers.com/uniforms.

The unveiling was a hit with players.

What y’all think ? they 🔥🔥 https://t.co/q5MlyoAa3r — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) April 21, 2020

“The all navy has always been my favorite and those are even cooler,” star defensive end Joey Bosa said. “I like the simple bolt, too, how it just has the yellow and the blue in it.”

“We have the most unique jerseys. Definitely swag with it. A+ for sure!” said cornerback Chris Harris Jr.