Local Golf Course Reopens Under New Guidelines

Some golfers hit the links for the first time in a month on Tuesday after Riverside County Public Health adjusted restrictions the previous night. Still, the reopening date for others courses is uncertain.

Shadow Mountain Golf Club in Palm Desert was open for business on Tuesday but with new guidelines.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” John King, a resident on Shadow Mountain’s course said.

He was eager to get back into the “swing” of things and finally score his age, 89, before his 90th birthday.

“And I did it!” He said.

“We have a bunch of members and homeowners around the area that are anxious to play,” Jennifer Dammeyer, General Manager of Shadow Mountain Golf Club, said.

She said as soon as the county announced courses could reopen, it was a rush to get ready.

“It took a little bit of juggling trying to get all my staff ready,” Dammeyer said. “The course was already pretty much ready to go for the most part anyways, just a couple of little things that had to be tightened up.”

Now, the focus is following the guidelines. Every course is expected to follow the “Park and Play” guidelines, as well as those of the county.

“Sanitizing any area that somebody would be touching, we’ve taken away all the areas like the communal ice buckets, all the ball washers, all the rakes, etcetera that anybody would be touching that’s not as sanitary as it could be,” she said.

Dammeyer said she was spacing out tee times to help with social distancing. Players are also required to wear a face covering.

“Could be a nice excuse by the end if I don’t do too well,” one played said, referring to his mask.

The city of Palm Springs has prohibited any courses to reopen. Some courses in other cities that are allowed to be operating are still preparing but plan to open this week.

Because golf is in demand, prices are up, according to the GolfNow app. Be sure to check each course’s website for information and guidelines.