Need Some `Friends’? Win a Trip to Meet the Cast at Central Perk

BURBANK (CNS) – When news broke in February that the cast of “Friends” will be reuniting on the Burbank soundstage where the show was filmed, fans went into an online frenzy.

The cast re-ignited that passion Tuesday, announcing a charity sweepstakes that will allow one lucky fan — and, of course, five of that person’s friends — to attend the upcoming reunion.

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our HBO Max reunion as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had. Plus sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk and get the whole `Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour,” the cast announced. “We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward too.”

All proceeds from the contest, organized in conjunction with The All In Challenge, will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund. Sweepstakes entries begin at $10, with a maximum of 200 entries person.

All of the original cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — have signed on for the reunion special. The gathering was organized in conjunction with the launch of the HBO Max streaming service, which owns the rights to the original sitcom and will offer access to all 236 episodes.

The reunion special will occur on the original Burbank soundstage where the show was filmed. The special was expected to be ready in time for the launch of HBO Max in May, but the coronavirus has forced a delay in the gathering. A new date for the reunion has not yet been announced.

Click here for entries.