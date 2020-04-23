Hear Top Country Performers on SiriusXM’s ‘Stagecouch Weekend’ beginning Friday

Stagecoach is now “Stagecouch.”

“Storme and I should be out in California in the desert for Stagecoach and we have been for the last three years and so we decided to bring this awesome show to you guys,” said Buzz Brainard, host on Sirius XM’s The Highway.

That’s right you can still listen to this year’s Stagecoach lineup, but this time from your home sweet home beginning on Friday.

“They were all set to play at stagecoach and now they’re playing in their living rooms for Stagecouch. You’re not going to miss the festival. It’s just going to be a little different,” said Storme Warren, another host on The Highway.

If you don’t have SiriusXM, don’t worry. You can still get your country on! They’re doing a free streaming access period.

“They’re going to do little mini sets so we will get to see some of it. The best part is we will get to see what their houses look like. We will still have drinks together we are just going to do it from our own homes,” said Brainard.

They even gave a special shout-out to NBC Palm Springs country fans.

*Stagecouch on SiriusXM’s The Highway (ch. 56) is available to subscribers nationwide on most SiriusXM radios and is available to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM’s recently announced free streaming access period. For more information and to start listening, visit: siriusxm.com/streamfree.*

And if country music is not your thing, then you can also check out the documentary, “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert.”

You can watch Coachella: 20 years in the Desert here.