Palm Spring’s city council to declare fiscal emergency

UPDATE: Thursday night, Palm Springs City Council unanimously votes in favor of declaring a fiscal emergency. The council also voted to still restrict golf, pickleball and tennis in the city, but swimming with one person swimming per pool, will be allowed. We will continue to follow this breaking new story.

Across the Coachella Valley, city governments are preparing for record financial losses, including Palm Springs.

“This is an unprecedented situation and potential loss to the city’s funds are much greater than they were in the recession of 2009, 10 and 11,” said David Ready, Palm Spring’s city manager.

To provide some relief, city staff is recommending the council declare a fiscal emergency.

“It calls for us to, in essence, take measures to mitigate and offset any of these losses of revenue to the general fund, which is the fund that allows us to provide the core services to the city,” said Ready.

Core services include anything from trash pickup to sewer maintenance.

The current general fund includes transient occupancy tax, property and sales tax, totaling $84 million.

With restrictions to tourism, it could be affected for over a year.

“We’re looking at a 12 to 15 month cycle, we can not obviously change government overnight and reduce expenses, but it’s important that we get started on this discussion,” said Ready.

Right now the city has created two fiscal year projections.

One is based on a return to normal revenue in March of 2021, the other in late 2021.

Either case could result in a range of losses from $30 to $46 million.

“That’s assuming no hidden property taxes in a year, and that’s assuming no long-term recession,” said Mayor Kors of Palm Springs, “so it could be worse than that.”

Major losses could affect pay for the city’s 506 full time employees, which take up $71 million of the budget with salaries and benefits, and include firefighters and policemen.

“We need paycheck protection here so that we can keep our key personnel on the job,” said Mayor Kors. “Without that, we’re going to see cuts in cities throughout the country.”

You can find more about the city’s call for a fiscal emergency here.