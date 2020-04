NBCares Silver Linings: Desert Aids Project

Desert Aids Project was founded in 1984 and has been the Coachella Valley’s primary nonprofit for those living with, affected by, or at-risk for HIV or AIDS.

David Brinkman has been the CEO since 2006 and just weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19.

He’s recovering well, but his experience has brought him new insights and some silver linings.