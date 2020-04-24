Woman Remains Missing More Than a Week After Leaving Indio Facility

INDIO (CNS) – Indio police Friday circulated a photo of a 28-year-old woman who suffers from underlying medical issues and asked for the public’s help in finding her.

Christianna Maes left an adult care facility where she was staying at 82485 Miles Ave. about 7 p.m. on April 15, and was later spotted nearby at the Quik & Easy market at 82660 Miles Ave.

The Indio Police Department is seeking any information on the whereabouts of 28 year old Christianna Maes who was last seen on April 15, 2020. If you have any information please call the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4057. #IndioPolice #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/CKxncIxFPs — Indio Police Dept (@Indiopd) April 24, 2020

When she left the Desert Sage facility, she was wearing a grey dress, black leggings and Converse-brand shoes without laces, according to the Indio Police Department.

Maes suffers from unspecified health issues, and may not be taking her medication, police said.

Maes is described as Hispanic, 210 pounds and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Indio police Detective Chris Cordova at 760-574-7714, or at ccordova@indiopd.org .