From Signs of Protest to Signs of Appreciation in Palm Springs

The city of Palm Springs has gone from signs of protest to signs of appreciation within two days.

There were nearly 100 protesters in downtown Palm Springs on Sunday night. The next morning, first-responders showed up in droves with their sirens on full blast to show support for health care workers at Desert Regional Medical Center.

Health care workers on the front lines of protests has become a common sight across the nation. Local nurses could be seen holding signs reading “humanize me” and “stay at home”.

“I wish they could understand what staying at home and following the public health guidance really means in terms of the impact that we’ve been able to make,” Stan Hall, a registered nurse at Desert Regional, said.

The hospital has a life-saving partnership with first responders. Hall said they decided it was time to have a large showing of appreciation for each other.

“We see that 24/7, 365, but it’s a nice opportunity for other people to realize what we do as well,” Hall said.

Hall said he thinks the city will reopen in time when precautions can be properly taken.

“From a public health standpoint and a lives saved standpoint we need to remember that that’s our compass,” he said. “The rest of it will come in time but if we can’t save lives then as healthcare personnel we’re not doing our job.”

Facebook live of the event: https://www.facebook.com/nbcpalmsprings/videos/675095433242468/