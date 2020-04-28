Fantasy Springs Announces New Concert Date For Pitbull

INDIO (CNS) – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio Monday announced a newly rescheduled performance date for Pitbull whose March show was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Miami rapper is now scheduled to perform Dec. 12 at the casino’s Special Events Center.

Casino officials announced earlier this month a slate of new concert dates for artists whose Coachella Valley appearances were thwarted due to COVID- 19.

Pitbull was scheduled at that time to perform on July 11, but that date was moved to Dec. 12.

No reason for the change of date was provided.

Tickets for either date will be honored in December, the casino said.

Other rescheduled dates include Chaka Khan on July 4, Kenny G on Sept. 11, Daryl Hall and John Oates on Oct. 17, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening on Oct. 30 and comedian George Lopez on Nov. 7.

The casino was closed in March due to the health emergency, and no reopening date has been set.