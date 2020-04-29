Medical volunteers offer COVID-19 testing in Mecca

The Eastern Coachella Valley has the highest rate of coronavirus infection the region.

“It’s very important that if we’re going to deal with health disparities due to COVID-19 and rapid transmission in poor communities that we problem solve, overcome barriers and go to the communities, because they deserve testing like anybody else,” said Congressman Raul Ruiz.

A large portion of the communities in Mecca and Thermal are made up of essential farmers.

“This is a moment we can all reflect on how important farm workers are. They’re the ones that are making the food available. Their working conditions put them at risk,” said Congressman Ruiz.

To fight the spread of COVID-19, tests are being administered for the first time in Mecca at the Guadalupe Family Center.

At the center, Congressman Ruiz has partnered with medical volunteers to serve the area.

“We got a grant through Coachella Valley Volunteers in medicine to do farm worker testing and we need this information, and this is just the first drop in the bucket,” said Rosa Lucas of the Coachella Valley Volunteers.

There are 200 tests available, sponsored by an anonymous donor.

“It’s so important that we actually go to the community and do this type of community engagement, go to where they’re at to provide the testing,” said Congressman Ruiz.

The testing site isn’t permanent, but the volunteers plan to continue their efforts throughout the pandemic.

“This is a unique way to provide testing because it’s flexible. It’s done through volunteers and donors who are willing to contribute to move the testing where they’re needed the most, so it can be moved to different locations. This is the first one and we’ll see where it leads from here,” said Congressman Ruiz.

The testing center is located at 65099 Coahulla, Mecca.

It is open Friday from 3-6 pm.