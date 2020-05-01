Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce Advises on Unemployment

As more people are out of work, the frustration grows a people go through the unemployment filing process.

Applying for unemployment is becoming even more stressful as more people are looking to apply for benefits online, but one resource that is offering help are the offices of our local assemblymen.

Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing jobless claims to over 30 million during the pandemic.

As people continue to struggle, The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce shared what people can do to help their situation.

“We ran into what seems to be three main roadblocks, initially the challenge was with a surge of calls,” said Joshua Bonner, President, and CEO with The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.

NBC Palm Springs spoke to people off-camera who explained that they had been calling for weeks and showed up to the EDD office because they were tired of being hung-up on.

“The other issue that comes up quite often, is folks that have applied for unemployment but haven’t received it. I was on a call the other day with a gentleman, he had applied six weeks ago,” added Bonner

That gentleman was able to get an answer on when he would be receiving his deposit after reaching out to local state assembly members.

“That is what your local leaders are there for, you can call into Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia’s office, or you can call into Assemblymember Chad Mayes’ office, and also the office of Supervisor V. Manuel Perez,” explained Bonner.

The Employment Development Department is also partnering with organizations like Think Together, to host virtual job fairs.

“Our goal was to be able to reach out because we are currently hiring and we are expanding to the palm springs school district. so I reached out with the workforce development center and asked how you would like to host our first virtual job fair,” explained Doug Fulkerson, Recruiter with Think Together.

“There are a lot of people in our community that might be eligible for unemployment and they either have not applied or they’ve started to do the research and they’ve kind of given up. if you have lost wages, not just necessarily lost your job, but if you’ve lost wages, whatever the reason is, apply for unemployment,” said Bonner

We’re also told that business owners and contractors that don’t qualify for traditional work classifications can reach out to the FCC and they will help connect you to loan programs.