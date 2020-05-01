NBC Today Mother’s Day Giveaway

We have something special for mom’s in the Coachella Valley.

An NBC Palm Springs viewer wants to give away ten Malibu Skye bags.

So email us, news@nbcpalmsprings.com with the subject “my mom” and tell us why your mom is deserves this special gift. Don’t forget to include a picture of you and your mom!

We want to represent all of our valley cities from Salton Sea to Palm Springs.

They winners will be announced on NBC Today Friday, May 8th during the 6:00am hour.

Happy Mother’s Day from everyone here at NBC Palm Springs.