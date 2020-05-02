Sugarloaf Cafe offers comforting meals in outdoor environment

Nestled in the heart of Pinyon Pines, the Sugarloaf is serving up comfort food classics.

“We serve American diner food, and that food is what that brings people comfort, especially in a time of crisis which is what we’re going through right now,” said Gabbi Rose, the owner of the Sugarloaf.

Rose bought the 17 acre property and opened the restaurant a year and a half ago.

She now owns the property by herself and has a 90 percent female staff as well as employees with disabilities.

“It was built in the 1930s and was originally here to house the workers who built the Palms to Pines highway. The family’s last name was Nightingale and they had a very simple menu, just burgers and fries,” said Rose.

Today, the roadside diner is offering an escape from the city during a challenging time for restaurants.

“Now that people are excited about coming out into the middle of nowhere we’ve been very busy. We’ve kept the staff that we have, we haven’t cut anybody, and we cut our days down to three days a week,” said Rose.

Ordering is done at the front window with masks, and all meals are picked up at the back without contact. They also have picnic tables spread out throughout the 17 acre property so customers can enjoy a distant lunch experience in nature.

“It’s more refreshing because it’s outdoors and you get to go outside instead of being quarantined all the time,” said Sarah Dunn, a customer from Palm Desert.

Several Coachella Valley residents made the trip to the restaurant throughout the day.

“We’re getting away from everybody a little bit and coming to sit on the picnic tables and enjoy a good sandwich,” said Brett Jones, a customer from Palm Desert.

Rose says, during this pandemic, they’re serving their customers with a new purpose.

“In us being essential, it’s not that ribs are essential or that chili is an essential thing for life, but that comfort and that normalcy brings people that little bit of calm during a time where people have a lot of anxiety,” said Rose.

The Sugarloaf is open Fridays to Sundays from 8 am to 8 pm.