Fantasy Springs Announces New Chaka Khan Performance

INDIO (CNS) – Large entertainment events will not be hosted at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio until at least mid-August due to health concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic, casino officials said Monday.

The casino on Monday announced a newly rescheduled Oct. 10 performance date for Chaka Khan, whose March show was previously pushed back to July 4 because of COVID-19.

“We just kind of decided in the best interest of everybody, July was probably going to be a bit too early,” said Michael Felci, a casino spokesman.

Tickets for either date will be honored in October, he said. Ticket holders seeking a refund have until Friday to complete the online refund request form.

The next concert on deck for the casino’s Special Events Center, which can accommodate about 3,700, is the country group Little Big Town on Aug. 14.

Felci said management is “gearing up” for the reopening of the casino, which was shuttered in March due to the health emergency.

Although no official reopening date has been announced, Felci said Fantasy Springs could reopen as early as late spring.

Once open, casino guests would have access to other live music options, Felci said, including live music on Fridays and Saturdays at the casino’s bar and lounge, LIT at Fantasy Springs.

Other artists whose appearances were rescheduled include Kenny G, who is now set to perform on Sept. 11; Daryl Hall and John Oates on Oct. 17; Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening on Oct. 30; comedian George Lopez on Nov. 7; and rapper Pitbull on Dec. 12.