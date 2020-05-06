CVUSD and City of Coachella Provide Wireless Hotspots

The City of Coachella is partnering with Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) to bring internet access to all students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

The city will facilitate the purchase of 3,000 personal wireless hotspots that can be placed in homes throughout the city and surrounding areas, targeting the 40% of CVUSD students who do not already have service. This will help ensure that students using computers and tablets supplied by CVUSD can keep up with online classwork as schools remain closed for the remainder of the current school year.

“Education is key to helping our children achieve a better future for themselves,” said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez. “This is one way the city can bridge the digital divide and make sure no student falls behind because of a lack of internet service.”

Coachella Valley Unified School District will administer the program to make sure the 7,000 students who need the service can utilize it. Partnering with the City of Coachella will reduce overall costs by purchasing the wireless equipment at a discount and speed up implementation of the project.

“For many East Valley families, internet access is a luxury that is out of reach,” said Coachella Valley Unified School District Board President Silvia Paz. “By providing these hotspots, more students will have access to participate in the distance learning plan set by the school district.”

Visit http://www.CVUSD.us for more information about Coachella Valley Unified School District distance learning programs.