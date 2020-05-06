El Paseo Retailers Prepare To Possibly Reopen

For businesses in the Coachella Valley it’s been a long two months. Many have lost a large portion of their yearly profit but come Friday, California will enter phase two of a four-phase reopening plan.

Some low-risk businesses will be able to reopen with modifications. Clothing stores, sporting goods, florists and bookstores are the businesses allowed to reopen if the county allows it.

Now, shopping as we know, will look very different. On El Paseo, things are pretty quiet besides one corner.

“It feels great, even though it’s kind of messed up, it still feels great,” Gary Brickwidell, a customer at Starbucks, said.

Starbucks is back open and dedicated customers couldn’t be happier.

“It’s nice to see all these kids, they’re a big part of my life,” Brickwidell said.

Getting caffeinated now comes with modifications like a spaced out line outside.

“It will take me time to adjust and I know it will take customers time to adjust,” Danny Freeman, owner of Mister Marcus, said.

Freeman is trying to figure out what modifications he needs to make if he’s allowed to open at the end of the week.

Walking through the store, your shopping experience is going to look a little bit different. It’s going to look like social distancing and face masks.

A salesman at heart, Freeman said keeping his distance from customers will be an adjustment but he wants health and safety to be the priority.

“They need to feel comfortable,” he said.

The El Paseo board of directors have come up with a list of elements to have ready for reopening including face masks, hand sanitizer, a plan for sanitation, and signage at the door explaining the rules in place. Mister Marcus is only allowing four people inside at a time.

Each county in California will have the opportunity to comply with the governor’s order or remain closed.