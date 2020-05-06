Much Different Cinco De Mayo Celebrations Across the Valley This Year

A much different Cinco De Mayo scene this year as several popular valley restaurants are left to celebrate the day through take-out only.

No parties, no Taco Tuesday, just empty restaurants.

“Cinco De Mayo is our busiest day of the year,” said Alva Rosales, General Manager of Pueble Viejo Grill, “but this year it’s a little more quiet of course because of everything that’s going on, but we’re still staying busy.”

Over at Casuelas Cafe owner, Ray Rodriguez explained how different it felt with no music or dancing.

“But we’re able to do cocktails to go which is an unusual thing and we’ve got really strong support from our customers,” Rodriguez said.

Down the street at Armando’s manager, Amanda Alvarez explained the same situation.

“We want to thank our community for helping supporting us in this time and hopefully we can open up soon,” said Alvarez.

The closures of restaurants and bars didn’t stop some valley residents from celebrating.

Video found on social media showed a caravan of dozens of cars traversing through the valley with flags and music while they honked their horns.