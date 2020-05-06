Minor Confirmed Deceased in Sheriff’s Investigation

The Riverside County Sheriff’s department is investigating two crime scenes.

One is in the area of Highway 74 and mile marker 86 involving the death of a minor.

The other is just outside of Southwest Church in Indian Wells where there is a Grey Nissan in the middle of the crime tape with all the doors open and a children’s car seat in the back seat. Deputies say a woman was transported to a hospital from this scene.

Back on Highway 74 a vehicle plunged about 200 feet off the side of the road while traveling near the town of Pinyon Crest, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported at 8:57 a.m. near Bighorn Drive, about eight miles south of Bighorn Golf Club. CHP officers indicated the crash may have had something to do with an assault with a deadly weapon, and called sheriff’s deputies to the scene where a suspect was taken into custody.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department sent a tweet at 9:30 a.m. asking residents to keep away from mile marker 86.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the department tweeted at 10:16 a.m., “there’s no current threat to the public.”

The area of highway 74 and marker 85/86 is closed to through traffic at this time. This is an active and ongoing investigation, there's no current threat to the public. #palmdesert — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) May 6, 2020

Westbound vehicle traffic is being stopped at the base of the mountain near Bighorn Golf Club, and Caltrans reports eastbound traffic is closed at Avenida Elenita near Mountain Center.

RIVCO: EB SR-74 @ Avenida Elenita (Mountain Center) closed due to police investigation. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) May 6, 2020

It is unclear what led to this incident.

We will continue to follow these incidents and update information as it becomes available.