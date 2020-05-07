Even With New Guidelines, Pools May Remain Closed

Riverside County has released new guidelines for community pools, but some are questioning if pools are able to meet the guidelines in order to reopen. NBC Palm Springs spoke to a local trustee with the USA Swimming Association who explains why the guidelines may confuse some.

With triple-digit temperatures, pools across the valley should be packed, but because of a confusing patchwork of local, county, and state mandates, most are empty.

“When an HOA manager sees a guideline that says all swimmers should limit themselves to lanes verbatim, they don’t understand what that means, they don’t understand the context for their pools and so in the absence of clarity they’re staying closed,” said Stephen Little, Board of Trustees with USA Swimming Association.

Stephen Little is also the CEO of his own company, Claro Pool Service, and says they don’t know enough to properly follow these guidelines.

“We don’t know how communicable this disease is in and around swimming pools, on surfaces. we have some leading indicators like the CDC came out and said that the COVID-19 virus is not communicable in a properly chlorinated pool. but let’s break down those words, a proper chlorinated pool, who is monitoring that it’s properly chlorinated?” exclaimed Little.

Another issue, how well can these rules be enforced in a large, diverse county like Riverside.

“We can’t’ create one guideline for the whole county, 2.4 million people, tens of thousands of swimming pools. so what works well in the south end of rancho mirage may not work well in the north end of rancho mirage,” said Little.

“If you put the onus only on the HOA managers, the community managers, and the property management companies, they don’t have the expertise to definitively say the pool is safe or the pool is not safe,” added Little.

One HOA manager tells NBC Palm Springs that they do plan on reopening their community pools, but they need more time to understand and implement the new guidelines.