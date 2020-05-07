Indio City Council in Conflict with Protection Plan for Renters Past-Rent

Governor Gavin Newsom put in place a ban on all evictions for people affected by COVID-19, but on May 31’st, that ban will expire.

Maria galvez who lives at a mobile home park has been living paycheck to paycheck. Since the pandemic Galvez has temporarily lost her job and those checks have stopped coming.

Now she’s afraid of being evicted once the property owner begins to demand the back rent.

“Right now i only have enough to buy this week’s food,” said Galvez.

Galvez and many other residents like her could become homeless if there is no protection plan in place for renters.

The Indio city council considered a proposal to help but failed at Tuesday’s meeting.

The majority of the councilmembers agreed they wanted to wait for state and county proposals.

“Two of the councilmembers took that position, where we’ll wait to see if something happens in the county or the state and then we’ll reconsider it after. for me it’s kind of more urgent, i want my residents to plan financially,” said Councilmember Oscar Ortiz.

Approximatley 59 percent of Americans have enough money put away to handle a one thousand dollar emergency saving, according to data from Bankrate.

Making it hard for residents to pay the back rent in one payment.

“Right now i have business owners and I also have tenants in limbo. Waiting to see how they will be able to pay this incurred debt from this pandemic, said Councilmember Waymond Fermon.

For now the city plans to push for a plan with the Riverside County Board of Supervisors before the end of May.

“I really think we should take action. i don’t think we should leave our residents waiting like this. it’s been two months already. It’s a lot of uncertainty and anxiety for our residents,” said Ortiz.