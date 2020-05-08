Desert Ice Castle To Close Its Doors After Nearly 10 Years in Cathedral City

The Coachella Valley’s only ice skating rink announced Friday it is permanently closing due to financial losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with great sadness and regret that — due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and despite our best efforts to remain in business — Desert Ice Castle has no choice but to cease our operations, effective immediately,” a company statement reads.

The rink has been shuttered since late March due to stay-at-home orders issued in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Desert Ice Castle opened nearly 10 years ago at 68-600 Perez Road in Cathedral City. It was the only place for local hockey players to play a game and figure skaters to hone their craft east of LA Kings Icetown in Riverside.

The venue sat tucked within an industrial stretch of Cathedral City, near the bulk of the city’s cannabis companies, but was nevertheless a popular destination for birthday parties and disco-themed skate sessions, especially in the thick of triple-digit temperatures.

Youth hockey was popular there, as well, as was the year-round adult league that featured a half-dozen teams and players from around the world, especially many snowbirds in town for the season from Canada.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our patrons and everyone in the community for their loyalty and many years of support,” the company’s statement said.