FIND Food Bank Receives $10K and 100 Pounds of Food from Palm Desert

The City of Palm Desert donated more than 100 pounds of food and $10,650 in cash to FIND Food Bank.

The Friday donation was dropped off by Palm Desert City Council and staff at FIND’s headquarters in Indio.

“FIND is doing the heroic and important work of feeding the hungry in our community and throughout the Coachella Valley,” said Palm Desert Mayor Gina Nestande on Friday. “The City of Palm Desert and its staff are glad that we can support FIND’s efforts to address food insecurity for those in need.”

The donations included a $10,000 check to FIND from the City that was approved by the City Council at its April 30 meeting. The additional money and food were donated by City staff members as part of a week-long employee food drive at Palm Desert City Hall.

“We are so grateful for the City of Palm Desert and all the residents there,” said FIND President and Chief Executive Officer Debbie Espinosa. “Thank you all so much for always supporting the work that we do and making sure that everybody is fed throughout our Coachella Valley desert area.”

FIND also supplies food to more than 140 other area food pantries and nonprofits, such as the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert, which helps feed hungry seniors via its Meals on Wheels and Penny’s Pantry programs.

Donations to FIND can be made online at www.findfoodbank.org/donate or by calling 760-775-3663.