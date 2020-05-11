Meet the Street Vendor from the Viral Video in Indio

Chuy is a 17-year-old from Guatemala and the street vendor behind a viral video that was circling social media last week.

The video showed a woman yelling that she didn’t want Chuy selling trinkets near her neighborhood on Avenue 42 in Indio.

A neighbor caught the outraged woman on video causing a lot of people to be outraged at her reaction.

“I don’t want him in my neighborhood,” exclaimed the woman in the video.

Omar Dominguez, a local business owner, tracked down Chuy near Avenue 52 and Monroe and convinced him to share his face and story.

The community came together Friday and donated money.

“We sold out three times. We went and bought a bunch of flowers and they sold out, bought some more flower and they sold out,” said Dominguez.

“This is great, this is Indio for you,” said Indio City Councilmemeber, Waymond Fermon.

Chuy moved here about three months to live with his brother after his father passed away.

He said after the incident in the video happened he packed everything up, called his brother and went home.

“I was scared. I don’t speak much English, but I could see the lady was yelling at me,” said Chuy.

The 17-year-old was reluctant to accept the monetary help and said he sent it right back to Guatemala to help his family.