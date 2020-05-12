Arrest Made Following 150 Acre Vegetation Fire in Joshua Tree

UPDATE 5/12/20 12:00 PM: The San Bernardino County Fire Department announce an arrest on Tuesday after witnesses said they saw a man leaving the area where the fire started.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Deputies and Fire Investigators responded and searched the area, finding the person responsible for starting the fire.

A 43-year-old adult from Joshua was arrested for unlawfully causing the fire.

He is being held on $25,000 bail.

150 Acres Burn in Joshua Tree. See press release here 👉🏻 https://t.co/J7Nq3bOEwF pic.twitter.com/lTpQE0LHeb — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 12, 2020

Crews continued to work into the late afternoon and evening Monday on mop-up operations and line construction.

By 7:45pm the fire was 100% contained and held at approximately 150 acres.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175 or San Bernardino County Office of the Fire Marshal at 909-386-4800.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.

UPDATE 5/11/20 5:00 PM: SBCFD says the forward rate of spread has been stopped with 155 acres burned. Crews will remain on scene late Monday from clean-up and containment.

#LaContentaFire (Final): Forward rate of spread as has been stopped. Updated acreage, 155. Crews will remain on scene for several hours and throughout the night for mop up and establishing containment lines. Krn pic.twitter.com/bOoFXCDeVM — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 11, 2020

UPDATE 5/11/20 2:30 PM: SBCFD says the blaze is now at 90-100 acres.

#LaContentaFire (Update): Fire estimated at 90-100 acres, forward progress has slowed. @CALFIREBDU , National Park Service assisting. Combat Center Fire providing sta coverage. pic.twitter.com/ZswNenvFJa — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 11, 2020

ORIGINAL: A vegetation fire shut down part of State-Route 62 between Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the fire was reported around 11:54 Monday morning and started at 5-6 acres before quickly spreading to 50-70 acres with potential of 100+ acres.

Fire officials say the blaze is moving north towards 29 Palms Highway.

Joshua Tree (Update): BC138 La Cententa IC advising fire at 50-70 acres potential for 100+. Resource order placed for additional Brush engines, water tenders, dozer & hand crews. Fire moving north currently holding at 29Palms hwy. Fire currently in Co jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/rDuFIYggim — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 11, 2020

SR 62 is closed both directions between Yucca Mesa Road and Sunny Vista Road for an unknown duration.

This story is developing.