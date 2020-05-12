Arrest Made Following 150 Acre Vegetation Fire in Joshua Tree

UPDATE 5/12/20 12:00 PM: The San Bernardino County Fire Department announce an arrest on Tuesday after witnesses said they saw a man leaving the area where the fire started.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Deputies and Fire Investigators responded and searched the area, finding the person responsible for starting the fire.
A 43-year-old adult from Joshua was arrested for unlawfully causing the fire.
He is being held on $25,000 bail.
Crews continued to work into the late afternoon and evening Monday on mop-up operations and line construction.
By 7:45pm the fire was 100% contained and held at approximately 150 acres.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175 or San Bernardino County Office of the Fire Marshal at 909-386-4800.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
UPDATE 5/11/20 5:00 PM: SBCFD says the forward rate of spread has been stopped with 155 acres burned. Crews will remain on scene late Monday from clean-up and containment.
UPDATE 5/11/20 2:30 PM: SBCFD says the blaze is now at 90-100 acres.
ORIGINAL: A vegetation fire shut down part of State-Route 62 between Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree.
According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the fire was reported around 11:54 Monday morning and started at 5-6 acres before quickly spreading to 50-70 acres with potential of 100+ acres.
Fire officials say the blaze is moving north towards 29 Palms Highway.
SR 62 is closed both directions between Yucca Mesa Road and Sunny Vista Road for an unknown duration.
This story is developing.