Mike’s Tuesday Evening 5 12 2020
Mike Everett
May 12, 2020 6:58 PM
May 12, 2020 6:58 PM
Mike's Tuesday Evening 5 12 2020
May 12, 2020
Local
body deli
code compliance
covid19
phase 2
reopen
Video
Palm Desert Code Compliance stops by local businesses
May 12, 2020
Local
Business
Coachella Valley
coronavirus
Covid-19
Economic Recovery Task Force
Economy
Riverside County Economic Task Force
Video
Economic Recovery Task Force Says Reopening Business is Urgent
May 12, 2020
Local
Coachella Valley
communication
Covid-19
David Ready
espanol
Facebook
nbc palm springs
Palm Springs
Spanish
Palm Springs Launches Spanish Language Facebook Page
May 12, 2020
Local
coronavirus
coronavirus testing
medical testing
National Guard
Riverside County
riverside county fairgrounds
riverside county health department
riverside county positive cases
266 New Recoveries Reported Tuesday in Riverside County
May 12, 2020
View More
