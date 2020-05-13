Dozens of Produce Boxes Donated to Frontline Workers at JFK

The California Association of Food Banks’ Farm to Family program works with farmers, ranchers, packers and shippers to get California farm products from the field to food banks throughout the state.

Farm to Family donated pre-packed boxes of fresh produce to healthcare employees at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital and their families on Wednesday.

These boxes contain enough produce to feed a family of four for up to a week, and they are donated 100 of these boxes.

Family Tree Produce is the local vendor that made this donation to the healthcare workers at JFK.

Staff did a raffle to pick the employees.

Produce boxes include a nutritionally well-rounded variety of fruits and vegetables from produce suppliers like Driscoll’s, Taylor Farms, and Sunkist.

Produce boxes feature these supplier products (variance may occur due to availability):