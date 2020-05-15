Facebook is Hosting a Virtual Graduation with Oprah

Oprah Winfrey is everyone’s graduation speaker this year, thanks to Facebook.

The tech giant is hosting a virtual graduation ceremony for college seniors unable to partake in a traditional ceremony due to coronavirus.

Friday, May 15th Facebook streamed a multi-hour event on Facebook Watch called “#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020.”

The event kicked off around 11:40 am Friday.

Winfrey is no stranger to commencements. The media mogul has given advice to grads in schools across the US, from Harvard in Massachusetts to Agnes Scott College in Georgia.

Joining Winfrey to dish out some words of wisdom are Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and more..

Miley Cyrus is the special musical guest for the event.

You can click here to go to the stream.