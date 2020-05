Fire Breaks Out Along I-10 in Cathedral City

Fire crews are working on a Tamarask Tree fire that broke out Friday afternoon along the train tracks in Cathedral City.

The blaze sparked in the area of Eastbound Interstate 10 and Date Palm Drive just before 1:00 pm.

An estimated 20+ acres at 1:40 pm.

Cathedral City Fire Department, Palm Springs Fire Department and Cal Fire are working to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing.