High Desert Facebook Community Celebrates Graduates

Local communities are taking to social media to celebrate the class of 2020 as the COVID19 pandemic continues to keep students out of the classroom and social distancing a priority.

A local mom from the high desert understands how devastating it can be for not only graduating seniors but also for all students who are getting promoted to the next level of education.

Michelle Higginbotham co-founded the Facebook group “Adopt a 2020 Graduate” to give recognition and celebrate the hard work of all students who are navigating their way through these uncertain times.

You can adopt a 2020 Graduate from the high desert here and you can also adopt a graduating 2020 Coachella Valley senior here.