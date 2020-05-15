NBCares Silver Linings: Doctor Ordon

Doctor Andrew Ordon is an internationally recognized top plastic surgeon who practices around the world and right here in our Coachella Valley.

Since 2008 he has co-hosted “The Doctors” television show which airs on NBC Palm Springs every weekday at noon and is viewed by over 1.5 million people in 130 countries across the globe.

Doctor Ordon has won numerous awards and accolades and is proud to call our desert home but he does travel extensively and it was on a recent trip that his life changed and he found a silver lining…