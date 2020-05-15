Palm Desert Bar Strikes Controversy

The message on Red Barn Bar’s rooftop violates Palm Desert’s city ordinance prohibiting rooftop signs but the city says they are unable to regulate this type of expression.

Many have reacted to the messages painted on the rooftop, some supporting it, others calling it distasteful, but the city attorney tells me that due to the first amendment, the message is able to stay.

The messages painted on Red Barn’s roof are getting more reaction from residents, some cheering on the bar, others saying they are embarrassed. And even though the City of Palm Desert has an ordinance that prohibits rooftop signs, the city attorney says the First Amendment in the U.S. Constitution protects free speech and they are unable to regulate the type of “political expression.”

Others now question if other businesses would be able to make similar statements posting their own signs.

“It is a freedom of speech issue, we’ve dealt with it before in palm desert, we have to allow people to have their constitutional rights when it comes to freedom of speech. again it would be a whole lot more effective I believe if you put something positive up there,” said Jan Harnik, Council Member, City of Palm Desert.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to Red Barn, they have yet to get back us, but they did post a statement on their Facebook page defending their message, saying in part … “I’d rather die the old fashioned way, alcoholism, a heart attack.”

Some are supporting the bar, cheering them on, saying they will be there when they first open, “keep the writing on the roof.”

Others on social media are asking to hold the city council accountable for not acting on the violations.

After speaking with Council Member Harnik, we reached out to other members on the council and the city attorney, but they were not available for comment.

The council says this matter will not be on their agenda for Thursday’s city council meeting but did offer an opinion on the messages.

“I feel it was a comment made out of frustration, but I think what is really important too, that we remember we’re all frustrated. we’re all tired of this and I think it was a frustrated business owner that just had, had enough. but remember we’ve all had enough, we’re all tired, we’re all frustrated with this,” added Harnik.

NBC Palm Springs did speak to local attorneys off-camera today and one did mention that while people exercise their freedom of speech they should still be in compliance with state and local laws.