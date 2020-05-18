Blaze Burns 20 Acres North of San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A brush fire that broke out Monday north of San Jacinto blackened roughly 20 acres before crews stopped the forward rate of spread.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 12:15 p.m. along Gilman Springs Road, just west of Highway 79, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. No homes or other structures were threatened.

About 15 engine crews and seven inmate hand crews were sent to the location, along with several Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters and air tankers. The tankers remained until shortly before 2 p.m., when firefighters blunted the blaze’s forward progress.

There was no word on when the brusher might be fully contained.

The California Highway Patrol shut down westbound lanes on Gilman Springs at the Highway 79 juncture for public safety.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.