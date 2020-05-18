Soboba Casino Scheduled to Reopen May 27

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – The Soboba Band of Luise帽o Indians plans to reopen their Soboba Casino near San Jacinto at noon on May 27 with new measures in place designed to guard against COVID-19.

Those measures will include temperature checks with thermal cameras, a requirement that staff and visitors wear masks and a smoking ban on the casino floor, although there will be designated smoking areas.

Additionally, decals on the floor will help with social distancing and plexiglass barriers will be installed at service counter areas.

Casino officials said sanitation protocols for the facility have been developed in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Soboba hotel will remain closed until further notice, according to the casino’s website.

“We want to thank you for your continued support during the past couple of months and want you to know how much we value your loyalty. After sheltering in place with your families for so long, we are glad you have made the choice to rejoin your Soboba Family,” the Soboba Tribal Council wrote in a message on the casino website. “Cleanliness and safety are at the forefront of our daily operations.”

Soboba has set the earliest reopening date of all Riverside County casinos so far.

Last week, Pechanga Resort Casino set a June 1 target for reopening with similar measures.