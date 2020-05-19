New Walk-Up Testing Site Opens in Cathedral City

Riverside County health officials are adding two walk-in testing sites – one in Moreno Valley and the other in Cathedral City — for those interested in being screened for coronavirus.

Testing at Crossword Christian Church in Moreno Valley and the Cathedral City Public Library started Monday and will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The church is located at 21401 Box Springs Road, while the library is located at 33520 Date Palm Drive.

These are the first walk-in sites operated by the county; the four others are drive up sites located in Indio, Lake Elsinore, Perris and Riverside.

“As we continue our response to this epidemic, we have refocused our efforts to test as many Riverside County residents as possible,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside County public health. “These two sites and others that are in the planning process will help reach that goal.”

So far, more than 80,000 Riverside County residents have been tested at the county’s four sites, along with screenings at clinics, hospitals, private labs and other locations. There are also eight state-run, walk-in testing sites located throughout Riverside County.

Testing at the county-run sites is open to anyone, whether they have symptoms or not, and there are no out-of-pocket costs to individuals. Participants will be asked to provide information about their health insurance, but they will not be charged any share of costs or copay, and will be allowed to get tested even if they do not provide the insurance information. You must have an appointment to get tested.

To make an appointment at a county-operated site, call 800-945-6171. To make an online appointment at the state-run testing site, click https://lhi.care/covidtesting or those without internet access can call 888-634-1123.

Article from Riverside County Health Officials.