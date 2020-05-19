Supervisor Perez Expects Riverside County will Qualify for Faster Phased Reopening

Riverside County Board Chair V. Manuel Perez trusts that Riverside County will meet modified county variance criteria established by the State of California to allow more sectors of the economy to reopen.

This afternoon, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the expansion of the avenues of eligibility for counties to accelerate business reopening in a phased approach. Riverside County will look into what those businesses are and particular guidance’s for these businesses to safely reopen.

Supervisor Perez offers the following statement:

“This is hopeful and positive news for local businesses in Riverside County, Southern California and across our great state. The Governor listened to the input received by our counties. Riverside County was proud to demonstrate our successes in protecting essential workers and vulnerable populations, being a leader in testing, expanding contact tracing, providing for surge capacity in our health care system, and identifying triggers for modifications. I believe it’s because we’re meeting these metrics and showing downward trends that the Governor’s office is working with us and assisting our counties in advancing the economy in a safe way while we fight this pandemic.

“As a result of our residents staying in place and practicing physical distancing, and all the efforts of our county staff and partners, we are targeting hot spots like skilled nursing facilities, we are providing equipment to agricultural workers, we have a strong inventory of personal protective equipment, we are expanding testing, hiring contact tracers and growing our hospital surge capacity.

“Riverside County is keeping its foot on the pedal and doing everything we possibly can to suppress the coronavirus and move the economy forward. This is an effort that has balance. It is going to be very important that we continue to work with our state partners as we move towards getting more sectors of the economy safely reopened.

“We value our relationship and support by the state government and commend Governor Newsom and his staff for always being accessible and responsive to Riverside County.”

The Governor’s announcement follows a letter sent by Riverside County along with Southern California counties that comprise over a quarter of the state’s population seeking consideration of criteria to make urban counties eligible for regional variances.

Article from the Office of Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.