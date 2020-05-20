Fire Burning in Mecca Scorches Five Acres

COACHELLA (CNS) – A fire in a palm grove near the unincorporated Mecca area of Riverside County, south of Coachella, burned just over three acres Wednesday morning.

The fire burned in the 90000 block of Avenue 66, near state Route 86, and firefighters arrived on scene about 2:15 a.m. and contained the flames at about 4 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The department initially reported at least five acres had burned but later downgraded the number of acres scorched to about three.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations ordered, the department said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.