Red Nose Day Special Features Local FIND Food Bank

Every year a star-studded Red Nose Day special airs on NBC to raise money to combat child poverty. The event created by Comic Relief also features stories that highlight the urgent need and organizations that are making a difference. This year they selected FIND Food Bank to feature in their special. This year, the need is even greater because of the coronavirus pandemic. The non profit has seen a 110 percent increase in need this year.

The special will air Thursday 5/21/2020 on NBC at 9:00 p.m., to donate click here: RED NOSE DAY

For more information about FIND Food Bank and how you can volunteer or give locally click here: FIND Food Bank