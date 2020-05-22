164 Recoveries, 121 New Coronavirus Cases as Riverside County Cleared for Phase 2.5

Riverside County health officials announce 6 more coronavirus related deaths and 121 more COVID19 cases just as the state loosens restrictions on the county say Riverside County Supervisors Manuel Perez and Karen Spiegel.

Officials on Friday reported a total coronavirus case count of 6,464 and 290 deaths including the first fatality in Desert Hot Springs.

There are now 64 patients currently in the ICU of the 194 people hospitalized in the county, an increase of 11.

On a brighter note, 164 residents have recovered in the county bring the recovery rate to 4,180.

There are a total of 1,138 COVID-19 cases in the Coachella Valley’s nine cities, including 34 new cases and 3 additional deaths. For a breakdown of Coronavirus cases visit RivcoPH.org/coronavirus.

During a press conference Friday, Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the California Department of Public health department approved a “regional variance” which allows the opening of shopping centers, malls, outlet malls and dine-in restaurants. He also called this an accelerated stage of 2.5 and thanked the community for their sacrifices. However, local health order prohibiting the reopening of schools from kindergarten to the grade 12 (K-12) continuous force until 19 June.

On May 12 the Board of Supervisors of the County of Riverside unanimously approved a plan to reopen that meets the goals of protecting public health and restore the economy.