Karate Students Fight On Despite Pandemic

The pandemic forced Sensai Tamara Canedo had to shut down her dojo, Seiden Kai J.C. in La Quinta.

“I was so devastated I thought oh my God, I can’t see my kids, how do I service my mission god put me on this planet for?” says Canedo.

Her students miss her too.

“Yeah, I miss Sensei, I hope the coronavirus will go away,” says student Giselle Leimomi Armendariz on video from her home.

But thanks to a little help from friends and the idea to take the class online she’s back teaching children karate Do via Zoom, at no cost. Some who are special needs children she trains through united cerebral palsy.

“Ready? Vamonos, ichi, ni, san, si,” says Canedo as she teaches her students virtually.

There are the occasional technical glitches.

But the students love their virtual lessons.

Canedo even had Julio Ramirez, a Grammy Award winning artist from the band Reik join in and give them a concert.

“Somewhere over the rainbow,” sings Ramirez to the students who are all smiles and singing along and laugh when he forgets the lyrics.

While she may be teaching karate, the real lesson: no matter what this pandemic may have taken from you, you still have the power to dream.

“Yes, hey we are resilient, we are strong,” Canedo tells her student as she flexes her muscles.

“And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true,” sings Ramirez to a happy virtual class.

“I miss you,” says Canedo and blows her student a kiss.