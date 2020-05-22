Traveling This Memorial Day Weekend? All 50 States Ease Restrictions

As states across the country begin to ease restrictions, an increase in travel is expected for Memorial Day weekend. We caught up with travelers who are experiencing their first major outing in months.

All 50 states in the country have lifted some level of restrictions, but at restaurants and beaches will still see precautions in place. This year gas prices have plunged, leading to the cheapest Memorial Day at the pump in 17 years.

A mom of seven is traveling from Arizona decided to take her family up north to beat the heat.

“We are heading to El Dorado Hills, California for a couple of days, and then we are heading up to Spokane, Washington. Time to go live our lives I guess,” said Hannah Adams, traveling from Arizona.

At Palm Springs International airport, there has been a slight increase in travel, but nothing compared to what it has been in the past years.

We spoke to a traveler who is heading back to new york after visiting her parents for two months.

“It’s nerve-racking for sure, but I’m excited, I’m ready to get back to some sort of normalcy, my life, my independence. I’ve been with my parents so it’s like I need to be an adult again,” explained Jillian Trubee, traveling to New York

A couple traveling to Fremont, California explained precautions they are taking and what they are experiencing along the way.

“The first stop just outside of buckeye was a little concerning because it was like nobody was wearing face masks,” said the Douglas Family, traveling from Arizona.

The CDC is stressing that people still wear a mask along with washing your hands which can reduce infection by about 20%.

“If you don’t want to wear a mask for yourself, wear it for the person that you are passing by,” added the Douglas Family.